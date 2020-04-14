|
Donna (nee Dommer) Zele, 84, of Euclid, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Euclid Hospital. She was born June 29, 1935, in Cleveland. Donna had attended Villa Angela and was proud to be Miss Euclid Vet 1955. She loved to travel, dance, swim, but she truly loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Her grandchildren loved when she would sing to them a song that had a lesson to be learned from it. Donna found the good in everyone she met and will be missed by all. She was the loving wife of 64 years to John Zele; loving mother of Jon (Sheree) Zele, Bill (Yvonne) Zele, Glen (Marilyn) Zele, Julianne (Eric) Caldwell, Laureen Zele (Ziggy), Terri Zele (Chris); mother-in-law of Vicky; adoring grandmother of Shannan, Autumn, Keith, Stacey, Krystal, Billy, Danny, Brittany, Cody, Brett, Jessica, Paige, Austin, and Alyssa; great-grandmother of 14; and sister of Louis (Marie) Dommer. She was also the loving aunt of many. Donna was preceded in death by her son, Donald Zele; parents, Louis and Helen (nee Maloney) Dommer; sister, Maureen (Gordon, dec.) Bock; and brother-in-law, Joe Zele. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020