Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Donny Wayne McNabb

Donny Wayne McNabb Obituary
Donny Wayne McNabb, age 35, passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2019. Born December 27, 1983 in Euclid, he became a lifelong resident of Eastlake. Donny loved following sports, especially the Cleveland Browns and MMA Fighting. His greatest joy though was spending time with his sons and all of his family. Donny was loved very much by all and will be missed. He is survived by his sons, Derrick and Jayden McNabb, of Chesterland; father, Danny W., of Eastlake; brother, Danny T. (Kristin) McNabb, of TX; nephew, Layne McNabb; aunts, Tammie (Jim) McNabb-Mitri and Brigitte (Gary) McNabb-Marts; uncles, Thomas C. (Isla) McNabb and Cheston (Paula) McNabb; and cousins, Daniel “D.J.” Green, Jr., Mason Mitri, Gary Marts, III, and Thomas Marts. Donny is predeceased by his mother, Kathy Flores; grandparents, Thomas and Eleanor McNabb; and uncle, Daniel Green, Sr. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 3 to 7 p.m., where services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Donations to a memorial fund for Donny’s sons may be made at the funeral home. Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
