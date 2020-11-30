Age 82 of Chardon, Died at UH Ahuja Medical Center on November 28, 2020, Born June 19, 1938 in Orient, PA, to the late Michael and Catherine (nee: Olanick) Merkosky, she has been an area resident since the late 1950's. She worked at many area restaurants, as she was a "people person". She loved to socialize and talk with people. She never met a stranger. Dora was an active member of Aerie Eagle #2261 Auxiliary and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.She is survived by her daughter Pam (Brett) Crawford of Chardon Twp., granddaughters Brianna Crawford of Eastlake and Candace (Nate) Remington of Russell Twp. and great grandchildren Reece and Peighton. She also leaves her “adopted daughter” Angie Knight of Painesville, and brothers Alex (Maryann) Merkosky of Oliver, PA and Frank Merkosky of Cleveland. She also leaves nieces and nephews who were very special to her. Dora was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George, to whom she was married 52 years, her son George E. Maust, daughter, Teresa Maust and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.The family will receive friends Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:00 – 12:45 at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. There will be an Eagles Auxiliary service at 12:45 PM, funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM, being live streamed for family and friends unable to attend. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery, with her family. Donations are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/
Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
