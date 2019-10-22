|
|
Dora Jane Dovenbarger, 90 of Canton, died 6:50 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Canton Christian Home. She was born Tuesday, September 3, 1929, in Zanesville, the daughter of Ralph D. Spragg and Ruth E. (Fox) Spragg. She married Rev. Ralph H. Dovenbarger on Tuesday, December 28, 1948. Dora received her Bachelor’s Degree from Ashland College majoring in both Spanish and Bible Studies. She spent her entire life as an educator with Chester School, Wayne County, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, Newcomerstown, Ohio and Mentor, Ohio.Dora is survived by two daughters, Jayne A. (Thomas) Laursen and Beth C. (Allen) Keeney; one son, Daniel B. (Mark Dirlam) Dovenbarger; six grandchildren, Amber Darrow, Rachel Larson, Heidi Laursen, Karen Browning, Phillip Carey & Molly Schneider; two step-grandchildren: Paul Keeney and Vienna Levine; fifteen great grandchildren, Ian Darrow, Chava Darrow, Micah Darrow, Max Darrow, Lena Darrow, Tanya Darrow, Kostya Darrow, Isaac Larson, Levi Larson, Seth Larson, Elijah Larson, Carter Carey, Zoey Carey, Dexter Carey and Trent Keeney; and one sister, Elizabeth A. Woods.In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ralph H. Dovenbarger who died March 31, 2012; and one sister, Mary L. Pickrell.Visitation will be held 10:00 AM till 12 Noon, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Paul Lamb officiating. Dora will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Zanesville Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Community Ministry P.O. Box 965 Zanesville, OH 43702-0965 or Koinonia Camp and Conference Center, 6810 Cork Cold Springs Rd. Geneva, OH 44041. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019