Funeral service for Dora M. (Allen) Butchock, 95, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the funeral home. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be conducted by Willoughby Chapter 202 at 4:30 p.m.Dora passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 in Willoughby.She was born July 8, 1923 in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania.Dora was a machinist at Parker Hannifin, retiring in 1987.She enjoyed camping for many years and enjoyed bird watching. She loved spending time with her family.Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Candy Butchock; grandchildren, Michael (Sherry) Butchock, Michelle (Pete Gammiere) Butchock, Samuel (Kelly) Butchock, and Jackie (Brian Lunar) Butchock; great-grandsons, Josh Butchock and Morgan Clapacs; and niece, Roberta Berger.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Butchock; and son, John R. “Jack” Butchock. Her parents, Benjamin and Maude (Tresfger) Allen; and siblings, William and Victor Allen and Marge Bowman are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. #E, Mentor, OH 44060.www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019