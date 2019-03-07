Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Butchock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora M. (Allen) Butchock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dora M. (Allen) Butchock Obituary
Funeral service for Dora M. (Allen) Butchock, 95, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the funeral home. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be conducted by Willoughby Chapter 202 at 4:30 p.m.Dora passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 in Willoughby.She was born July 8, 1923 in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania.Dora was a machinist at Parker Hannifin, retiring in 1987.She enjoyed camping for many years and enjoyed bird watching. She loved spending time with her family.Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Candy Butchock; grandchildren, Michael (Sherry) Butchock, Michelle (Pete Gammiere) Butchock, Samuel (Kelly) Butchock, and Jackie (Brian Lunar) Butchock; great-grandsons, Josh Butchock and Morgan Clapacs; and niece, Roberta Berger.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Butchock; and son, John R. “Jack” Butchock. Her parents, Benjamin and Maude (Tresfger) Allen; and siblings, William and Victor Allen and Marge Bowman are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. #E, Mentor, OH 44060.www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now