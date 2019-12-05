Home

A Celebration of Life for Doris Marie (Burroughs) Thompson, 90, of Mentor, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The First Christian Church of Willoughby, 4249 River Street, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Doris passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 in Mentor. Born December 8, 1928 in Willoughby, she lived the past 67 years in Mentor. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Willoughby her entire life. Doris was a devoted wife and mother and worked as a secretary for C.E. Tyler in Mentor. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra M. (Douglass) Brenner and Bonnie L. (Dennis) Schaler; grandsons, Craig (Beth) Schaler and Kevin (Jess) Schaler; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Makenna, Gracin, and Brody; and sister, Evelyn Eggleston. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Thompson in 2007. Her parents, Howard and Clara (Hill) Burroughs; and sister, Pauline Bidlingmayer, are also deceased. A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mentor Cemetery (Section 28), 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor, prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The First Christian Church of Willoughby, 4249 River Street, Willoughby, OH 44094.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
