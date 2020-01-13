Home

Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
1009 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 352-3389
Doris C. Rickers Obituary
Doris C. Rickers, age 95, of Claridon Twp., passed away Jan. 12, 2020 at her home. Born Oct. 28, 1924 in Allentown, PA to Paul and Lillian (nee: Gumper) Rau, she had been a longtime area resident. Doris “The General” was a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Montville School, retiring after 20 years. Survivors include her children, Richard (Jamie) of Mentor, Kathy Arnold of Claridon Twp. and Jeff (Kathie) of Plaistow, NH; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Donna Rickers of Chardon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest, brother, Richard Rau; and son, Paul Rickers. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077 with burial following at Montville Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Donations suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital or . Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
