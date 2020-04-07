Home

Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
1009 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 352-3389
Doris Elizabeth Berwaldt

Doris Elizabeth Berwaldt Obituary
Doris Elizabeth Berwaldt, of Painesville Township, passed away on April 5, 2020. She was born in Painesville, Ohio on November 4, 1927. Doris was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Lake East Hospital for 37 years, retiring in 1987. Doris was a graduate of Fairport Harding High School in 1946 and a graduate of Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1950. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairport Harbor. She is survived by grandchildren, Kathleen Zinn, Lori Zinn, Elizabeth Berwaldt, Kyle Berwaldt; son-in-law, W. Zak Zinn; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gumina Berwaldt; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Carl Benjamin Berwaldt; daughter, Kay Susan Zinn; son, Carl Philip Berwaldt; sister, Phyllis Kruse; brothers, C. Edwin Pohto and Rodney Pohto. Private graveside burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
