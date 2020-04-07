|
|
Doris Elizabeth Berwaldt, of Painesville Township, passed away on April 5, 2020. She was born in Painesville, Ohio on November 4, 1927. Doris was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Lake East Hospital for 37 years, retiring in 1987. Doris was a graduate of Fairport Harding High School in 1946 and a graduate of Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1950. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairport Harbor. She is survived by grandchildren, Kathleen Zinn, Lori Zinn, Elizabeth Berwaldt, Kyle Berwaldt; son-in-law, W. Zak Zinn; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gumina Berwaldt; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Carl Benjamin Berwaldt; daughter, Kay Susan Zinn; son, Carl Philip Berwaldt; sister, Phyllis Kruse; brothers, C. Edwin Pohto and Rodney Pohto. Private graveside burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020