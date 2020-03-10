Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Doris F. Smith


1926 - 2020
Doris F. Smith Obituary
Doris F. Smith, age 93, of Mentor, passed away March 9, 2020 at Heartland of Willoughby. She was born May 28, 1926 in Portsmouth, OH. Mrs. Smith had worked for 10 years, in sales, at the former Federals Department Store at Shoregate. She was a founding member and a former Sunday School Teacher at the Mentor Church of Christ. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, classic music, and singing opera. Survivors include her son, Michael (Michele) Smith; granddaughter, Carmen Cady; great-granddaughter, Ann (Josh) Archer; nieces, Mary Ann Holmes and Shirley Reigles and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt; parents, Jesse and Mary Hamilton; sisters, Margaret, Lois and Louise; and brothers, Clyde, Everett and Forest. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
