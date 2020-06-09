Doris J. Oberg (nee Howie), age 90, of Painesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 8, 2020. Loving wife of James Oberg; devoted mother of Gilbert of Willoughby, David (Shari) of Chardon and daughter, Pamela Oberg of Columbus; cherished grandmother of Curtis and Bruce Oberg; dearest sister of William Howie of South Carolina; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Doris loved quilting, knitting, traveling, bowling, and watching her grandsons play sports. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, or St. James Episcopal Church, 131 N. State Street, Painesville, OH 44077. A Private family service was held. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.