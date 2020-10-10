Doris "Dodie" M. VanVechten, age 83, passed away on October 8, 2020. Doris was a wonderful woman, and is survived by her loving husband John for 59 years. Devoted mother of Todd (Connie), John Jr. (Mary Ann). Loving grandmother of Kylie, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Johnny. She was a very loyal employee to Walgreens for 28 years. Doris loved casinos, cooking, the lottery, mystery movies, and most of all loved to laugh. She adored her two Yorkies, "Meeka and Sassy." Her husband and her family were very important to her. The Family will hold Private Services at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com