1/1
Doris M. "Dodie" VanVechten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris "Dodie" M. VanVechten, age 83, passed away on October 8, 2020. Doris was a wonderful woman, and is survived by her loving husband John for 59 years. Devoted mother of Todd (Connie), John Jr. (Mary Ann). Loving grandmother of Kylie, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Johnny. She was a very loyal employee to Walgreens for 28 years. Doris loved casinos, cooking, the lottery, mystery movies, and most of all loved to laugh. She adored her two Yorkies, "Meeka and Sassy." Her husband and her family were very important to her. The Family will hold Private Services at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved