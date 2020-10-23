Doris Marie Kramer, age 95, of Chardon, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Heather Hill Care Communities. She was born October 28, 1924 to Bertha (Miller) and Elmer Meusner in Cleveland and graduated from Cleveland East High School in 1942. Doris now rejoins her husband, Robert Kramer, who she married on July 18, 1945 in Cleveland.A dedicated wife and mother, Doris was a homemaker who enjoyed volunteering at children’s activities. She often crocheted, read and solved crossword puzzles. Also, she enjoyed an active life playing golf, bowling and roller skating.Doris is survived by her daughter, Kristy (Edwin) Filppi; sons, Fred (Peggy) Kramer, and Tom Kramer; and her grandson, Ryan Kramer. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her sister, Margaret Carlton; and daughter-in-law, Linda Kramer.Contributions may be made, in Doris’s name, to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd, Novelty, OH 44072.Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com