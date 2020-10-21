Doris Virginia Martin (Parker) 96, of Mentor, Ohio, died peacefully in her home of over 70 years in Mentor, on October 9, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1923 to Arthur and Estella Parker (Whitmer) Parker. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, her parents and her sister, Beatrice and Ina. She is survived by her three sons, Donald (Cindy), Douglas (Becky) and David. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Doris was a member of the Brentmoor Garden Club for 55 years as well as the Miniature Society of Cleveland. Doris was always busy creating something new whether it be a dollhouse, miniature scene or a watercolor painting. She has a room showcasing a sampling of her work at the Lake County Historical Society in Painesville, Ohio. The room is dedicated to her miniatures as well as paintings which she has produced throughout the years. Doris was an accomplished artist and created many beautiful water colors and oil paintings throughout her lifetime. Her paintings hang in many locations throughout Willoughby and Mentor. Her painting of downtown Willoughby in the late 40's has been copied many times. Doris was also quite an accomplished pianist and studied her entire life. There will be a private, graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Doris's memory.