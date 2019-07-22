Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
Dorothy A. Comella


1932 - 2019
Dorothy A. Comella Obituary
Funeral Mass for Dorothy A. (nee Kuch) Comella, 86, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor.Mrs. Comella passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Symphony of Mentor.Born Nov. 6, 1932, in Huntsburg, she had lived in Mayfield Heights before moving to Mentor 25 years ago.Dorothy was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor, where she was a member of the Heavenly Dusters, and a former member of St. Clare Church in Lyndhurst. She was also a member of the Mayfield Heights Lion Club and Mayfield Heights Junior Women’s Club. Dorothy enjoyed golf, liked baking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.Mrs. Comella was retired from Progressive Insurance Company, where she had worked for more than 20 years.She was the loving mother of Patricia L. Muzila, Joanne C. (Anthony) Henry, and Lisa A. Keller (Kenneth Fockler); cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Matthew, Brandon (Heather), and Gregory (Sarah) Muzila, Sean Henry, Shelby (Harley) Immele, Jesseca Keller and Alexis Keller; great-grandmother of Joel, Conor, Darren, Kinsley and Zander; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Comella (1994); parents, John and Anna (nee Markovich) Kuch; and siblings, Mary Tokar, Peter Kuch, Michael Kuch, Helen Wilson, Tessie Tromba and Mildred Alack.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.Contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194.To leave condolences for the family visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019
