Dorothy Havrilla age 88 of Wickliffe, passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 23, 2019 at Mentor Ridge Health Care Center. She was born July 15, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John and Mary Nemanic. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, listening and dancing to polkas, reading, gardening golfing, and the cabin she shared with Ed in Tidioute, PA. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Ed; dear mother of Barbara (Kelly) Katch, James (deceased), Suzanne (David) Gibbons, Robert (Michelle); grandmother of Justin (deceased), Allison, Dan, Kristen, David Paul, Courtney, Becca, Brian, Emily; great grandmother of Theodore Edward, Lillian, Lucille and Harper; sister of Mary Fyffe (Richard deceased); sister in law of the late John and Michael Havrilla; aunt of Rick Fyffe, Robert Fyffe, Bonnie Wooley, Randy Fyffe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday Nov. 27 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. Contributions to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 S.R. 45, Austinburg, Ohio 44010 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019