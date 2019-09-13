News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
32114 Vine St
Willowick, OH
View Map
Dorothy A. (Harcarik) Mance


1927 - 2019
Dorothy A. (Harcarik) Mance Obituary
Dorothy A. Mance (nee Harcarik), October 6, 1927 - September 11, 2019, age 91, “together again” with her beloved husband of 48 years, Joseph Mance, who left her far too early, December 28, 2000. She will be deeply missed by her eight loving children, Anna Marie "Cookie" Sakach (Jon), Joseph, Jr., Michael (Sonya), Alan, Lisa Fessler, Susanne Vannoy (Flake), twins, Dorothy Ramsey (Mike) and Denise Coladangelo (Dominic); devoted grandmother of 22 and great-grandmother of 16; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (nee Koche) Harcarik; dearest sister of Thomas (Angie, deceased) and Theodore Hacarik (Shirley) and the late Joseph and Robert Harcarik (Doreen, deceased), Catherine Swindler, Rose Marie Shinosky (John), Carol Williams (Floyd, deceased) and John "Jack"; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Born in Weirton, West Virginia, the oldest of nine children, her family then moved to Warren, Ohio, where she was a violinist in the Orchestra before graduating in 1946 from Warren G. Harding High. She was employed at Automotive Inc. of Warren and then moved to Cleveland to YWCA, where she took a job at Tapco in Euclid. While attending St. Cyril & Methodist Church, Dorothy became a member of St. Therese Sodality and in 1953, married her one and only love, Joe. Dorothy was an elections officer for over 30 years, but her greatest accomplishment was beating cancer not once, but twice! Contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy to St. Mary Magdalene Church. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH 44095. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Dorothy at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
