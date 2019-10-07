|
Dorothy Alice Zimmerman (nee Bley), age 98, a longtime resident of Wickliffe, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Dorothy was born in Phinneyville, PA in 1921 to the late Armin and Rebecca (nee Dietz) Bley. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dale (Jill), Paul (Ron Rock); and daughter, Diane (Jim) Palec; son-in-law, John Hanna; grandchildren, Brian Hanna, Amy (Brad) Phipps, Karen Hanna, Lisa (Scott) Sweeney, Mark Zimmerman, Laura Hanna; and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F.; daughter, Lois Hanna; brothers, Charles (Katherine) Bley, Henry (Mae) Bley, John (Sarah) Bley, Samuel (Evelyn) Bley, Russell (Annabelle) Bley, Irwin (Mary) Bley, Louis (Thelma) Bley, Ralph (Catherine) Bley and Allen Bley; sisters, Louise (George) Clark, Margaret (Roy) Morrell, Carrie (Allen) Deebel, Florence (Marvin) Deebel and Ruth Bley. Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 5555 SOM Center Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019