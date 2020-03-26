|
|
Dorothy Ann Ratkovich, age 93, passed away March 23, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born April 11, 1926 in Cleveland. Dorothy worked as a Secretary for Republic Steel for 39 years, retiring in 1984. Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Dusan and Elizabeth Ratkovich; sister of Emil (Jan) Ratkovich; aunt of Milan, Michael and Debra Ratkovich; great aunt of many; lifelong friend of Marge Bakale. Private services were held. Contributions to Lake County Humane Society or Ashtabula County APL would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020