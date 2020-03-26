Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Dorothy Ann Ratkovich

Dorothy Ann Ratkovich, age 93, passed away March 23, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born April 11, 1926 in Cleveland. Dorothy worked as a Secretary for Republic Steel for 39 years, retiring in 1984. Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Dusan and Elizabeth Ratkovich; sister of Emil (Jan) Ratkovich; aunt of Milan, Michael and Debra Ratkovich; great aunt of many; lifelong friend of Marge Bakale. Private services were held. Contributions to Lake County Humane Society or Ashtabula County APL would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
