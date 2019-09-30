|
|
Dorothy Anne (nee: Gustincic) Hendricks, age 88, peacefully died on September 26, 2019. Born May 11, 1931, to John and Giovanni (nee: Mersnik) Gustincic in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her family was her first priority. She loved crafts and cooking and enjoyed making jello molds. She is survived by her husband, Nathan Roscoe Hendricks; sons, John and Michael Pekarcik; daughter, Donna (Phillip) Kavitsky; step-daughters, Lori Jean (Charles) Mariner and Lisa Ann Lubanski; grandchildren, Brandon Kavitsky, Victoria Kavitsky, Jean Marie Morris, Jason Michael Mariner, Justin Matthew Mariner, Joshua Martin Mariner, Joseph Marcus Mariner, Stanley Nathan Lubanski, Nathan Michael Lubanski, Brian Mathew Lubanski, Victoria Marie Lubanski and Keiffer T. Lubanski; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John Michael Pekarcik. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019