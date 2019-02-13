News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dorothy Cook (nee Schmidt), age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
She was born in Cleveland on August 9, 1925 to the late Gus and Marie Schmidt.
Dorothy’s favorite hobbies included roller skating with her husband, Earl Cook Jr. and shopping. She loved every moment she got to spend with her family, especially her husband. Her caring personality is going to be greatly missed by all.
Dorothy was the loving mother of Oscar (Jeanie) Smith III; a proud grandmother of Bobbi (Rick), Kelly, Toni, Tracy (Lance), and Amy (Travis); and a great-grandmother of Dylan, Jamie, Colton, Samantha, Carlee, Brandon, Brooke, Briana, and Alexa.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Earl M. Cook Jr.; and her siblings, Alice Gross, Esther Magocsy, and Henry Schmidt.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Urn burial will be held at Whitehaven Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
