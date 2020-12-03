1/1
Dorothy Dezelon
Dorothy “Dot” Dezelon, age 91 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1929, in Conemaugh, Pennsylvania to the late Louis Strel and Francis (Prebosic) Strel. She married John Dezelon on April 24, 1948 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Shortly afterwards, Dorothy and John relocated to Cleveland, Ohio where they started a family and helped numerous family members and friends also move to Cleveland. Dorothy was a 50 year member of SNPJ Loyalites Lodge 158, Vice President of the Pennsylvania Keystoners’ Social Club, and an active member of the GE Pensioners Club. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a heart of gold and loved helping others. Dot truly lived life to the fullest by baking, crocheting, sewing, gambling, listening to Polka music, and reading romance novels. She also enjoyed watching the cooking channel, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and the Cleveland Indians. Dot mostly looked forward to every Saturday night, when her family would gather together. She would often have to be the “peacekeeper” amongst all the craziness. Her witty humor and loving smile will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Steve) Adams, Judy Praskavich, and Kelly (Ray) Butara; son in law, Art Nardy; 9 grandchildren, John (Monica) Nardy, April (Earl) McFarland, Jeffrey (Kristen) Clarke, Missy (Joe) Godina, Michael (Kabara) Praskavich, Anthony Praskavich, Allyce (Danny) Schutte, Neil (Maggie) Butara, Joseph (Melanie) Butara; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie Strel; sister-in-law, Rose Marie (Richard) Oshaben and Barb Dezelon. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, John, daughter, Linda Nardy, sister, Fran (Jake) Strell, brother-in-law, Tony Dezelon, and her great-granddaughter, Ellie Godina. The family will receive friends on Saturday Dec. 5, from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, E.200 St and Lake Shore Blvd. in Euclid at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
