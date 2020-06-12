Dorothy "Dolly" Dow, age 97, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed peacefully into history on June 9, 2020, when her golden heart stopped beating at her home. She was surrounded by family. Dolly was born in 1923 in Cleveland and lived in Lake County since 1947. She and her beloved husband, Johnny, who preceded her into heaven in 2014, had been proudly married for 73 years. They were neighbors, childhood sweethearts, and classmates at Collinwood High. Dolly was a very thoughtful, devoted homemaker. She had a knowledge of life and love not found in books, but in the heart. She had a wonderful way of giving and helping others. She was kind, gentle, and always supportive, full of life, laughter, and had sunshine in her smile that would light up and brighten any room. She was at the center of so much happiness, so many family memories. Dolly was a special friend to so many, never far from thought. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving family, including daughter, Karen (Gary) Yerse of Eastlake; son, Andrew (Carol) Dow of Timberlake; five granddaughters, Kathy (Brian) Finkler of Kirtland, Cheryl (Ron) Hollowell of Hambden Twp., Cindy (Nick) DeVito of Chagrin Falls, Heather (Jeff) Kiggins of Mentor, and Amber (Rick) Sauric of Painesville; and 14 great-grandchildren, Jake and Matthew Finkler, Gabrielle, Maris, Jack, and Erin Hollowell, Fiona, Brady and Nicholas DeVito, Austin, Grace, and Sophia Kiggins, and Mason and Ava Sauric. The family was Dolly's special little world created by love. She was truly an angel and we all must learn not to live without her, but to live with all the affection and hugs she left behind. In compliance with current public gathering restrictions, a memorial mass and celebration of life gathering will be held in late July. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Ohio Special Olympics.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.