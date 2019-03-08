|
|
Dorothy E. Schneider, of Euclid, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 99.Dorothy was born, the eldest of eight children, to William and Flora (Miller) Ebling, in Pennsylvania. She married William H. Schneider (deceased) in 1946 in Pennsylvania and they moved to Ohio, where she resided for the rest of her life.Dorothy was a kind and caring lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.She is survived by her children, Arthur (Shirley) Schneider, Dorothea (Val R.) Williams and William T. (Barbara) Schneider; grandchildren, Jason Williams, Shannon (Justin) Zimmerman, and Grant (Coartney) Schneider; great-grandchildren, Zoe Williams, and Shelby, Harley, and Killian Schneider; step-great grandchildren, Braden and McKyla; siblings, Harold (Mary) Ebling, Ray Ebling, and Joyce Ebling; many nieces and nephews and special friends and neighbors.A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday Morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shore Haven Lutheran Church, 280 E. 222 St., Euclid, Ohio 44123 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 9, 2019