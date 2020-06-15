Dorothy H. "Dottie" Bystranowski
Dorothy H. “Dottie” (Hanusosky) Bystranowski, age 95, of Ashtabula, formerly of Mentor, passed away June 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 30, 1924, in Chardon, OH.Dottie was an avid golfer and bowler up into her 90’s; she also enjoyed crocheting.She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Gary) Bigelow, Deborah Campana, and Francine (Mike) Dzurisin; 4 handsome grandsons, Ray (Brittany) Kooyman, Vincent (Leah) Capp, Jason Campana, and Brad (Sara) Campana; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Kooyman, Ryder Kooyman, and Heigleh Campana.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry “Hank” Bystranowski, who passed away January 15, 1998; son-in-law, Joseph Campana, who passed away on September 3, 2013.Funeral service will be held at 5 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
