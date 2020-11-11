1/1
Dorothy Hill
DOROTHY HILL (nee Page), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Linda Yalowsky (deceased) and James. Dear grandmother of James, Hannah, Joshua, Holly, Jesse, Renee and Russell. Sister of Russell Page (deceased). Funeral services Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM at Willow-Lake Church of the Nazarene, 34950 Lake Shore Blvd. Eastlake where the family will receive friends from 6:00 -7:00 PM. Interment Saturday November 14 at 11:00 AM at Whitehaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAKUBS-WAITE FUNERAL HOME


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences in this difficult time.
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
