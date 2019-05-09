|
Dorothy Irene Minick (nee Miller), age 93. She was born in Cleveland on July 18, 1925, the daughter of Edgar and Olive (nee Mock) Miller. Dorothy graduated from Orwell High School and Dyke Spencerian College. She married Richard Minick on June 15, 1947 and did office work while he attended and graduated from Hiram College. They lived in Burton and Philadelphia, PA prior to settling in Kirtland in 1955, their home for the next 34 years. She was a stay-at-home mom who loved to cook, bake, sew, and garden. After both her sons graduated from high school, she worked at the Kirtland Middle School Library for nine years. She and Richard retired in 1985. They became snowbirds for five years, then built a home and moved to Leesburg, Florida, where they were very active in the Union Congregational Church in Tavares, FL. After Richard’s death, she returned to Ohio to live with her son and his wife in North Royalton. She is survived by her son, Richard (Laura) in North Royalton and her son, Dale (Kathy) in Lake Lure, North Carolina; four grandsons, Edward, Ross, Robert, and Ryan; two granddaughters, Kerry and Victoria; three great-grandchildren, Drew, Chelsea, and Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and her brother, Eugene Miller. Dorothy passed away May 2, 2019 in Middleburg Heights. Donations can be made to the Union Congregational Church, 302 N. St. Clair Abrams Ave., Tavares, FL 32778. Cremation by Busch Crematory, Parma. (440)842-7800 www.buschcares.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019