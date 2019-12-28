|
|
Funeral Mass for Dorothy J. (nee Kindig) Manak, 97, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Dorothy passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence at Breckenridge Village.She was born July 17, 1922, in Cleveland.Dorothy will always be remembered as a kind and loving mother and friend. She survived many hardships and was a very strong woman. She loved to play Pinochle, gamble, and most of all, spend time with her children. Dorothy was a quiet person, but had a wonderful witty sense of humor when you least expected it. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, loved and respected by all who knew or met her as she welcomed everyone into her life.She was the loving mother of Frances Ann Martin and Caroll (Bob) Comeau; cherished grandmother of Kris (Austin) Helwig, James (Cyndi) Manak, Pam (Justin) Odom, Jonathon (Maggie) Martin, Mikki Buterbaugh and Kevin (Nancy) Martin; great-grandmother of Heather Helwig, Gabe, Jonathon and Joshua Manak, Benjamin and Noah Odom, Sloane Martin; Audrey and Jacob Buterbaugh; sister of Clara (Al) Dickard and Joan (George) Yanoscik; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Peter Manak; children, James Lee Manak, Louise Ellen Manak and Robert Jeffrey Manak; grandson, Paul James Manak; parents, Lemon and Rose (nee Slama) Kindig; and siblings, Rose (Harold, dec.) Chamberlain, Frances DeMarco and Neal Kindig.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her name be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094, or to the Breckenridge Resident’s Association, 36851 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019