Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Dorothy J. Schaffer

Dorothy J. Schaffer Obituary
Dorothy Joan Schaffer (nee Long), born October 9, 1933 in Campbellford, Ontario, Canada, died December 25, 2019 in Willoughby, Ohio, where she resided for 58 years. She was preceded in death by parents, Helen Catherine O’Shea and Clarence Walter Long; husband of 54 years, Philip John Schaffer; and siblings, Patricia, Jack, Barbara, and Charlotte. She is survived by children, Karen (Donald) Granito, James (Mary) Schaffer, Paul Schaffer, and John (Shirley) Schaffer. Also surviving are grandchildren, Erin Schaffer, Christopher Schaffer, and Edward Schaffer. A funeral mass was held on December 30th at the Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, Ohio. Internment took place at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
