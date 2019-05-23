Dorothy Jean Dilly, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away on May 16, 2019. She was born in Chauncy, Ohio to Glenola (Knight) and Michael Leonard. She moved to Fairport with her family in 1941, where she met and later married her husband, Oley.

She was a long standing member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

She was a mother and homemaker until her friend, Jackie Williams, introduced her to a newly formed company in her neighborhood called MagNif. She remained a devoted employee from 1963 to 2019. She made sure her entire family had some type of working experience with MagNif, which prove to be a good foundation, as some pursued other careers. As the years went by, her bond with the “MagNif Family” became stronger as they continued to offer their moral support through all her life’s jubilations, trials and tribulations. She always referred to the people at MagNif as her second family and they stood by her side till the very end of her life.

She loved to travel with her sisters-in-law, Cleo and Opal Leonard. Wherever their travels lead them, they were referred to as the “Golden Girls.” Dorothy was affectionately referred to as “Maude.” We all knew of Dorothy’s stern side but her mischievous loving warm side was very prevalent in these adventures.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oley L. Dilly; daughters, Cynthia J. Shaffer Johnston and Sharon Cardona; grandson, Chad Shaffer; brothers, Robert, Jack, Lawrence, and Bennie Leonard; sister, Emma (Jeannie) Nelson.

She is survived by her grandson, Bryan Shaffer; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Opal Leonard; and her beloved dog, “Charlie.”A special thanks to William (Billy) Knox, the entire MagNif family, and all the special loving people who took such good care of Dorothy during her short illness.

Graveside Committal Service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, 501 East Main Street, Painesville, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th.

Memorial Donations may be made to Lake Humane Society, 7564 – E Tyler Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or to Zion Lutheran Church.