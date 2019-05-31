Dorothy L. Callahan, age 87, of Euclid, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born in Carrolltown, PA, on November 6, 1931, to the late Michael and Julia Sisco (nee Petrush). She was a cherished and loving mother, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her greatest joy and source of pride was spending quality time with her family. Dorothy was an avid Bingo player. In her free time, she also enjoyed a delicious buffet and collecting Cardinals. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary Callahan and Norbert W. (Darlene) Callahan. She was a wonderful aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and great-great-great aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Norbert C. Callahan; daughter, Sharon Callahan-Foss; and sisters, Helen Grace and Ruth Kimack. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260th St., Euclid. Internment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Published in News-Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary