Dorothy M. (nee Grossman) Dunbar, age 95, of Painesville, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at LakeMed Care and Rehabilitation, Painesville, OH. She was born March 6, 1924, in Cleveland. Mrs. Dunbar was a homemaker. She loved being surrounded by her family and all of her grandchildren. She was known for her hospitality to anyone who would come to her home. Dorothy was an active member of the Painesville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her faith was important to her since she was very young and enjoyed sharing her faith with anyone she talked to. Survivors include her children, Tim (Laurel) Dunbar, Rick Dunbar, Bill (Bev) Dunbar, Mark (Nancy) Dunbar, Robin (Dennis) Cole, Donna (Dan) Fisher, Scott (Billie) Dunbar; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Dunbar; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Dunbar Jr.; daughter, Barbara Ann Dunbar; son, Ralph R. Dunbar; parents, John and Mazie Grossman; two grandchildren; and siblings, Marge Lundberg, Jack and Bill Grossman. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019