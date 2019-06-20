|
|
Dorothy M. Johnson, age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at The Landings Assisted Living Center in Huber Heights. Dorothy was born July 17, 1925, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to the late Warner Rex and Ida Mabel (Buckner) West. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, William Johnson; and by two siblings, William J. Fucsik and Joy Marie Hartman. Dorothy was a member of Sulpher Grove United Methodist Church and of both the Sulpher Grove and Huber Heights Seniors Groups. She is survived by two sons, William W. (Carolyn) and Chris C. (Barbara) Johnson; three grandchildren, Mark Duffy, Kevin Duffy (Amy), and Summer Lindsey (Chad); and by four great-grandchildren, Finnegan and River Rain Duffy and Emerson and Elliot Lindsey.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, at Sulpher Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dorothy to Sulpher Grove Church. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019