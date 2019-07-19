Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Ryan Obituary
Funeral Mass for Dorothy M. (nee Sloan) Ryan, 87, of Concord Township, will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. Mrs. Ryan passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence. Born April 29, 1932, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 22 years, living in Willoughby and Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Concord Township 17 years ago. Dorothy was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Concord Township and a former member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, St. Paul’s Church in Euclid, and the Irish American Club-East Side Inc. in Euclid. She enjoyed going to the movies, going out to eat, traveling, and listening to Irish music. Dorothy especially loved being with her family. She was the loving mother of Patricia A. Morgan, Debra L. (Louis) Vrhovnik, Michael E. (Kathy) Morgan, Mark J. (Linda) Ryan, Dennis J. (Marielle) Ryan and Daniel P. (Gretchen) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Dawn, Amy, Christopher, Brian, Brandon, Nicholas, Emma and Audrie; great-grandmother of Nathan and Kinsley; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles J. Ryan (1999); parents, Roy and Mary (nee Duffy) Sloan; and siblings, Roy (Marian, dec.) Sloan, Robert (Ann, dec.) Sloan and William (Mary Jane, dec.) Sloan.Family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now