Funeral Mass for Dorothy M. (nee Sloan) Ryan, 87, of Concord Township, will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. Mrs. Ryan passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence. Born April 29, 1932, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 22 years, living in Willoughby and Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Concord Township 17 years ago. Dorothy was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Concord Township and a former member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, St. Paul’s Church in Euclid, and the Irish American Club-East Side Inc. in Euclid. She enjoyed going to the movies, going out to eat, traveling, and listening to Irish music. Dorothy especially loved being with her family. She was the loving mother of Patricia A. Morgan, Debra L. (Louis) Vrhovnik, Michael E. (Kathy) Morgan, Mark J. (Linda) Ryan, Dennis J. (Marielle) Ryan and Daniel P. (Gretchen) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Dawn, Amy, Christopher, Brian, Brandon, Nicholas, Emma and Audrie; great-grandmother of Nathan and Kinsley; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles J. Ryan (1999); parents, Roy and Mary (nee Duffy) Sloan; and siblings, Roy (Marian, dec.) Sloan, Robert (Ann, dec.) Sloan and William (Mary Jane, dec.) Sloan.Family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 20, 2019