Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Madison, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Madison, OH
Dorothy Mavko Obituary
Dorothy (Lauric) Mavko, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family at Tidewell Hospice in Ellenton, Florida. She is survived by her three children, Susan Stump (Daniel), Jake Mavko (Arlene), and Mary Schneider (Barry); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 31st at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Madison, Ohio, with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Final Resting Place is North Madison Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.comIn Memory of Dorothy, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Road, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019
