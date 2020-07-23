Dorothy Rae Shirer (Fisher) passed away on July 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of those who walked on before her and her caring Nurse. Born on November 7, 1932 in Uniontown, Pa., she absolutely loved growing up in her small town she called the patch. She was proud to be a coal miner’s daughter as their family was an important part of America’s history. She lived in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio for 60 years before moving to Florida permanently. She was artistic and was always creating. She was very kind and loving, especially with children.She is survived by her children Doug (Ann) Shirer, Kathy (Mark) Tiefenbach, Bruce (Nancy) Shirer; daughter in law Debbie Shirer; twelve grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; brother, William Fisher (Sandy); and a large extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Huston Shirer; son Jerry Shirer; parents Kathryn and Nathan Fisher. Private services will be in Florida. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.