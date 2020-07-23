1/1
Dorothy Rae (Fisher) Shirer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Rae Shirer (Fisher) passed away on July 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of those who walked on before her and her caring Nurse. Born on November 7, 1932 in Uniontown, Pa., she absolutely loved growing up in her small town she called the patch. She was proud to be a coal miner’s daughter as their family was an important part of America’s history. She lived in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio for 60 years before moving to Florida permanently. She was artistic and was always creating. She was very kind and loving, especially with children.She is survived by her children Doug (Ann) Shirer, Kathy (Mark) Tiefenbach, Bruce (Nancy) Shirer; daughter in law Debbie Shirer; twelve grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; brother, William Fisher (Sandy); and a large extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Huston Shirer; son Jerry Shirer; parents Kathryn and Nathan Fisher. Private services will be in Florida. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Dorothy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was kind and caring. She loved to bake, cook, and was very crafty. I have nothing but great childhood memories with her which I will keep close to my heart. I love you Grandma. Until I see you again one day. Rest your Sweet soul.
Rachel Shirer
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved