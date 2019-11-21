Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Allocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ramona (DeMilta) Allocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ramona (DeMilta) Allocco Obituary
Dorothy Ramona Allocco (nee DeMilta), 91, of Wickliffe, passed away November 19, 2019, at her residence in Wickliffe, Ohio. Born November 10, 1928, in Willoughby, she was a lifetime Lake County resident, living in Willoughby and Wickliffe, Ohio. She loved her family and being with her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. Allocco (2009); loving mother of Kim T. Allocco, Doreen A. (Joseph) Vanjo, Michael A. Allocco (deceased); cherished grandmother of Rachel (Devin) LaFever, Justin (Tiffany) Vanjo, Lauren Riedel, Kara Strnad, Mick Allocco; great-grandmother of Lahela, Landon, Giovanni, and Viviana; daughter of the late Nick and Anna Mary DeMilta (nee Frazza); sister of Benjamin Demilta (deceased), Joseph DeMilta (deceased), Christine DeMilta (deceased), Americo DeMilta (deceased); sister-in-law of Adele DeMilta and the Late Lois DeMilta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank Lois DiBiase for her kind and loving care for their mother.Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes, Willoughby and Mentor.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -