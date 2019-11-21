|
|
Dorothy Ramona Allocco (nee DeMilta), 91, of Wickliffe, passed away November 19, 2019, at her residence in Wickliffe, Ohio. Born November 10, 1928, in Willoughby, she was a lifetime Lake County resident, living in Willoughby and Wickliffe, Ohio. She loved her family and being with her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. Allocco (2009); loving mother of Kim T. Allocco, Doreen A. (Joseph) Vanjo, Michael A. Allocco (deceased); cherished grandmother of Rachel (Devin) LaFever, Justin (Tiffany) Vanjo, Lauren Riedel, Kara Strnad, Mick Allocco; great-grandmother of Lahela, Landon, Giovanni, and Viviana; daughter of the late Nick and Anna Mary DeMilta (nee Frazza); sister of Benjamin Demilta (deceased), Joseph DeMilta (deceased), Christine DeMilta (deceased), Americo DeMilta (deceased); sister-in-law of Adele DeMilta and the Late Lois DeMilta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank Lois DiBiase for her kind and loving care for their mother.Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes, Willoughby and Mentor.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019