David C Brickman Funeral Service
29801 Lakeland Blvd
Wickliffe, OH 44092
(440) 953-0505
Interment
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Chardon, OH
Dorothy Taton Obituary
Dorothy Taton, age 93 (nee Bozich), wife of Michael Taton (deceased), was called home on April 23, 2020. Mother of Jaqueline, Susanne, and Michael; sister of Katie Golic and the following deceased: John, Edward, Joseph, Anne Gemple, Jeannie Yuratovac, Helen Gertz and Barbara Akos; grandmother to Douglas and Kelly Weltz, Nicole Christopher, Valarie and Lexi Taton; great-grandmother to Carlie and Cloe Farnell; aunt to many nieces and nephews.Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 AM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no one should feel obligated to attend the burial. Memorial Mass at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
