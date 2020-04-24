|
Dorothy Taton, age 93 (nee Bozich), wife of Michael Taton (deceased), was called home on April 23, 2020. Mother of Jaqueline, Susanne, and Michael; sister of Katie Golic and the following deceased: John, Edward, Joseph, Anne Gemple, Jeannie Yuratovac, Helen Gertz and Barbara Akos; grandmother to Douglas and Kelly Weltz, Nicole Christopher, Valarie and Lexi Taton; great-grandmother to Carlie and Cloe Farnell; aunt to many nieces and nephews.Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 AM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no one should feel obligated to attend the burial. Memorial Mass at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020