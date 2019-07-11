|
|
Dorothy was born on July 12, 1917, and passed away at the age of 100 last year on March 1, 2018. It was her greatest desire to reach that milestone birthday and it was joyfully celebrated with friends and family. She grew up in Cleveland and after graduating from Collinwood High School she met her future husband, George Trotter, at a popular gathering place, the Euclid Beach Rollerdrome, where they were both excellent roller skaters.Dorothy worked as a seamstress for a dress shop on East 185th Street while George was called to defend our country in WWII. After the war they found housing in the Collinwood area and started a family having John, their only child. Dorothy became a well-known cashier at one of the first supermarkets in the Cleveland area, Mother Hubbard's Supermarket. Shortly thereafter, her husband George passed away.After several years Dorothy met Vito Mazzaro, also associated with the supermarket industry. They were married, moved to Florida and retired. They both spent many weekends at the Ft. Myers Flea Market and enjoyed that very much. After Vito passed away, Dorothy moved back to Ohio where she enjoyed living next to her son and daughter-in-law in Mentor, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An excellent cook, Dorothy was known for her fantastic spaghetti sauce and her delicious chocolate chip cookies. Dorothy is survived by her son, John (Carol) Trotter; grandchildren, Angela Hale and Amanda Rosplock (Kenneth); great-grandchildren, Chase and Carson Hale, and Grant, Lucy, and Helen Rosplock.She was preceded in death by her dear parents, Anthony and Mary Ardwin; siblings, John Ardwin, Ann (Tony) Girardi, Catherine (Howard) Hendricks, Jean (Raymond) Buddie; and many loving nieces and nephews.Private memorial services have already been held. Dorothy will be remembered fondly.
Published in News-Herald on July 12, 2019