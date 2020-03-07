|
|
Dorothy Tuwalski, our cherished mother, grandmother, and “Gigi,” peacefully slipped into the arms of Our Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the blessed age of 98.She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr. for 68 years and was the most loving and wonderful mother to her children: Joyce (Peter) Zawaly and Raymond Jr. (Theresa) Tuwalski.As Grandma, she will always remain in the hearts of her four devoted grandsons: Brian (Kim) Tuwalski, Justin (Sarah) Zawaly, Eric (Dorothea) Tuwalski, and Jared (Amanda) Tuwalski, as well as her six special great-grandchildren: Sam, Thomas, Quin, Addy, Emilia, and Alina. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be forever remembered for her genuine kindness, gentle sweetness, and beautiful ever-present smile.Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10am at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Justin Martyr Church, Eastlake, Ohio for their kindness and generosity, or Capital City Hospice of Columbus, Ohio, for their extraordinary care and loving treatment.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020