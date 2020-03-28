Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wigfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Joanne" Wigfield


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Joanne" Wigfield Obituary
Dorothy “Joanne” Wigfield, age 82 of Concord Twp., passed away March 24, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on June 19, 1937, in Brenizer, PA.Mrs. Wigfield was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where she was a longtime volunteer for the food bank. She was an avid camper and enjoyed the time outdoors with her family. She was a resident of Vista Springs Quail Highlands, enjoying many of the activities at the facility.She is survived by her daughters, Denise (Bill) Hufgard, Tammy (Len) Nadrah and Lisa (Woody) Eberman; grandchildren, Torrey Wigfield, Brian Nadrah, Keith (Malory) Nadrah, Samantha Eberman, Will Hufgard, Christian Hufgard, and Dylan Hufgard; brothers, Bill (Lynn) Goodlin, John (Karen) Goodlin and Tom (Linda) Goodlin and many nieces, nephews and other loving family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade; parents, Clyde and Anna Goodlin; brother, Matt Goodlin and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Goodlin.A private burial service was held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.A memorial mass for family and friends will be scheduled for a later date when current public gathering restrictions are lifted.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org or to the Lake Hospital / University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center, Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554, or online at www.lhuhseidmancancer.org/fundraising/Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -