Dorothy “Joanne” Wigfield, age 82 of Concord Twp., passed away March 24, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on June 19, 1937, in Brenizer, PA.Mrs. Wigfield was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where she was a longtime volunteer for the food bank. She was an avid camper and enjoyed the time outdoors with her family. She was a resident of Vista Springs Quail Highlands, enjoying many of the activities at the facility.She is survived by her daughters, Denise (Bill) Hufgard, Tammy (Len) Nadrah and Lisa (Woody) Eberman; grandchildren, Torrey Wigfield, Brian Nadrah, Keith (Malory) Nadrah, Samantha Eberman, Will Hufgard, Christian Hufgard, and Dylan Hufgard; brothers, Bill (Lynn) Goodlin, John (Karen) Goodlin and Tom (Linda) Goodlin and many nieces, nephews and other loving family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade; parents, Clyde and Anna Goodlin; brother, Matt Goodlin and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Goodlin.A private burial service was held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.A memorial mass for family and friends will be scheduled for a later date when current public gathering restrictions are lifted.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org or to the Lake Hospital / University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center, Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554, or online at www.lhuhseidmancancer.org/fundraising/Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020