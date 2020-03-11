|
Dottie C. Ventre, age 86, Denmark Twp., peacefully went to sleep in Jesus at her residence Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Dottie was born March 23, 1933 in Rockcastle County, KY; beloved daughter of Moses and Ida Jane (Cope) Gatliff. Since 1987, she has lived on S. Denmark Rd., before that in Willoughby, OH. A faithful member of Bethel Bible Church, Dottie sleeps in Jesus, in the expectation of the glory of God at the resurrection. Her beloved husband, Lou is at sleep in Jesus. Joseph Francis Russell Ventre is her son. Contributions in Mom’s memory and honor could be sent to Bethel Bible Church, 877 E. Beech St., Jefferson, OH 44047. Mama was put in the ground Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson. Condolences to Joseph Ventre, 1738 S. Denmark Rd., Jefferson, OH 44047. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Ashtabula & Geneva is privileged to serve the Dottie Ventre family. Visit fleming-billman.com to view obituary, express condolences or light a candle. “…Weep with them that weep.” Romans 12.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020