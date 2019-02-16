|
|
Douglas A. Cronk, 76 of Euclid, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.He was born October 12, 1942, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to parents Roderick Cronk and Helene Neitzle Cronk. Doug graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, where he wrestled and played football. Doug also played pro-am football for the Cleveland Falcons for a few years. He was a contractor by trade and was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking.Doug is survived by his daughters: Betsy Cronk, Sheila (Chris) Arth, April Hall, Tiana Hall, and Charla Hall; as well as his life partner, Janice Hall. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Cheyenne, Gary, Savannah, Christopher, Timothy, Jacob, and Sean; his sister, Jean LeMaster, and many loving nieces and nephews.Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bruce Cronk.A memorial service will be celebrated by Reverend Timothy Paroz at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Edinburg United Church, 4081 Rock Spring Rd., Ravenna, OH 44266, with a time of fellowship to follow. Private inurnment will take place on a later date at Edinburg Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019