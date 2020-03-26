Home

Douglas B. Panning


1968 - 2019
Douglas B. Panning Obituary
July 13, 1968 - October 14, 2019 Douglas passed away suddenly at age 51. Doug was a 1986 graduate of Mentor High School and a 1999 graduate of University of Illinois as a Doctor of Pharmacy. He enjoyed his work family dearly. He was an avid sports fan, in Doug’s words, "a good day is an Ohio State win and a Michigan and Notre Dame loss." Most importantly, Doug was a family man and a devoted loving husband and father. Beloved husband of 26 years to Jennifer (nee Shemanske); proud father of Zack and Alexander; loving son of Beverly and the late Ronald Panning; cherished brother of Christine (Chris-John) Wickert; dear son-in-law of Art and the late Barbara Shemanske; adored brother-in-law of Joe (Jamie) Shemanske, Bill (Tami) Shemanske, and Sandra (Tom) Cosler; kind nephew and uncle to many. Funeral service was held on October 19th, 2019 at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home in Orland Park, IL.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
