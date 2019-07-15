Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Douglas Bryner

Douglas Bryner Obituary
Douglas Bryner, age 53, of Painesville, passed away July 14, 2019, at University Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was born March 17, 1966, in Cleveland. Doug was a waiter at Applebee's Restaurant for 21 years. Doug is beloved son of Lorraine and the late Ivan; brother of Steven (Jo Anne) Bryner, Craig (Jennifer) Bryner, and Daniel Hanson; uncle of Mitchell and Alexandra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. (Please meet at church). Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Please dress casually). Contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019
