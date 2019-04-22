|
Douglas C. Hopkins, 86, died Friday, April 19, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. He was born in Painesville, OH, the son of Dallas and Rosemary (Kraft) Hopkins.Following his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Although he was assigned to the sonar team, his love of music prevailed and he played in all 40 countries he visited while serving. He had a talent for numbers and found a position with Ford Motor Credit, where he worked with dealerships throughout northern Ohio. Doug's passion in life was his music and he specialized in saxophone and clarinet. He was the leader of The New Vintage Band. Over the years, he played with several Jazz, Blues, and Swing bands throughout Ohio and New England. He is survived by his wife, Dianne (Seith) Hopkins, of Bridgewater, NH; stepdaughters, Laurel Chehayl of Conway, NH, Halley Hopkins-Hajaji of Rockaway Beach, NY; grandsons, Andrew Chehayl, Gus Hajaji; and brothers, Phillip Hopkins of Medina, OH and Howard Hopkins of Painesville, OH. Following cremation, interment will take place in the NH Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in his memory to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019