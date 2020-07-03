On Friday, June 26, 2020, Douglas Dale O’Brien was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 61. Doug was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio to Jerry and Jeanne O’Brien and was the middle son to brothers, Steve O’Brien (64) and Scott O’Brien (59). He is survived by his five amazing children: Adam O’Brien (38), Alex O’Brien (36), Annie O’Brien (18), Andrew O’Brien (15), and Angelo O’Brien (12). He is also fondly remembered by his extended family of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews who all meant the world to him. With all his achievements and success, Doug will fondly be remembered as “OB”, forever the jokester and storyteller! He lit up the room with his presence and was the one that everyone wanted to be around. Although his family and friends meant the world to him, he touched so many other lives and the world was a better place because of him. Calling hours will be held at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11 from 1pm – 3pm.“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7