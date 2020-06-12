Douglas Edwin Brown, age 82, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2020, in Maryland. Born July 28, 1937, in Cleveland, he had resided in Chester Twp. for over 50 years. Douglas was a graduate of Brush High School and Kent State University. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason with Acacia Lodge #651, F. & A.M. in Euclid. Douglas loved gardening and also being a general handyman of all trades. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Brown-Heckman; sister, Janice Fletcher; and nephews, Chris (Kim) Fletcher and Doug (Erica) Fletcher. Douglas is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Patricia (nee Harris); and parents, Lou and Marjorie Brown. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Acacia Park Cemetery, 1880 SOM Center Rd., Mayfield Hts. (Meet just inside the front gate at 10:50 a.m.) A livestream of Services will be available at www.gattozziandson.com, click on Douglas’ obituary, and click on “Join Livestream” under Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Douglas’ name may be made to Thompson Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 204, Thompson, OH 44086. Online tributes and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.