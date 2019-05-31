|
|
Douglas J. “Doug” DeLong, age 60, of Frisco, CO, formerly of Perry, OH, died peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer. He was born March 15, 1959 in Painesville, OH. Following graduation from Madison High School, Doug earned his Bachelor’s Degree from The Ohio State University and his Master’s Degree from Cleveland State University. While at Ohio State, he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He loved learning and after school chose a path which would help him educate and inspire others. Doug began his career at Riverside high school first as a teacher, then as an athletic director, and finally as an assistant principal. In 1995, Doug transcended to the next step in his career as the principal of Chardon High School. He loved and served the Hilltopper community until 2008 when he took on a new challenge as the Superintendent for Berkshire Local Schools. Finally, in 2017, Doug retired as a Badger and moved to Colorado, where he was employed by Summit County Schools. In 2018, he made his final career move and became the Executive Director of CASA of the Continental Divide, providing safe living environments for children suffering from abuse and neglect. In Colorado, he made many friends with whom he visited local breweries, watched Colorado Buffalo and Ohio State Buckeye football games, skied, and cheered on the Cleveland Browns. Doug was a member of the Rotary Club of Summit County and was a certified Court Appointed Special Advocate through CASA of the Continental Divide. Throughout his career, Doug strived to make sure that every child had an opportunity to succeed and achieve their goals. Doug loved traveling the world with his family and friends as well as skiing the Rocky Mountains. He enjoyed spending summers on the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Dillon, and could often be found offshore on sailboats, jet-skis, and more. A lover of the outdoors, he had fond memories of camping with family and friends near the Kinzua Dam on the Allegheny Reservoir, with his family at BMX races, and even for fun in the backyard. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sally (Horton); son, Kyle DeLong of Denver, Co.; siblings, Deborah (Stan) Cole, and David (Janine) DeLong; brother-in-law, Tim (Shannon Kriegmont) Horton; sister-in-law, Beth Hartle; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Doug in death are his parents, John and Florence (Creighton) DeLong.A celebration of Doug’s life will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Parish, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, OH 44081. Contributions may be made In Doug’s name to CASA of the Continental Divide at P.O. Box 2092, Dillon, CO 80435. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019