Private services will be held for Douglas J. Pecsok, 67, of Eastlake, a retired machine operator. Mr. Pecsok died January 27th, 2020 at his residence. Born July 3rd, 1952, in Cleveland, he lived in Eastlake his entire life. Mr. Pecsok was retired but was formerly employed by Titan Manufacturing and Metal Seal Precision. Survivors are his mother, Norma, of Eastlake; brother, Warren, and sister-in-law, Lauri, of Mentor; sister, Candy Brunetz, and brother-in-law, Mike, of Olive Branch, Mississippi; daughter, Susan Syrell, of Katy, Texas; son, David, of Eastlake; and son, James, of Elba, Alabama. His wife, Mary, and his son, Nicholas, are deceased. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements will be held by Blessing Cremation Center in Mentor. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
